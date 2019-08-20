Puerto Rico Doctor Sees Med Mal Jury Verdict Canned

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A federal court in Puerto Rico threw out a jury verdict against a doctor for medical malpractice Tuesday, finding that the woman who filed suit after two allegedly botched back surgeries did not meet the statute of limitations for her claims. Judge Bruce J. McGiverin said Luz Melendez Colon, 79, and her son Milton Ramos Melendez waited too long to file suit after Melendez Colon’s two back surgeries in February and March 2014 left her in excruciating pain. After Melendez Colon and Ramos Melendez sued Dr. Julio Rosado Sanchez for medical malpractice in October 2016, a jury awarded them $250,000 earlier...

