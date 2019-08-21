TravelPass Says Caesars Can't Check Out Of Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- TravelPass on Tuesday opposed Caesars' request to exit its suit accusing leading hotel chains of conspiring not to compete for search terms, saying Caesars is misconstruing the accusations TravelPass has made against the hotel chain. Caesars Entertainment Corp. should not be allowed to exit the suit because it demanded that TravelPass Group LLC stop bidding on Caesars' related keyword searches at the same time as other major hotel chains did, according to TravelPass' opposition to Caesars' motion. Even though Caesars did not submit a formal cease-and-desist letter, the company's actions and timing suggest it was part of the conspiracy, TravelPass alleged....

