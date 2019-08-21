Employers Far Outpacing Workers In Pretrial Wins

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Employers in the Midwest and Southeast win summary judgment in federal employment lawsuits far more often than workers do, according to new regional data from Lex Machina. Lex Machina found defendants in federal employment suits in the Southeast won their cases via summary judgment more than 1,500 times between 2016 and 2018 compared with just 60 such wins for plaintiffs, who in employment cases are generally workers. The firm tracked similar numbers in the Midwest, noting more than 800 summary judgment wins for defendants and just over 30 for plaintiffs over this period. Click to view interactive version var divElement =...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS