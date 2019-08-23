What Calif. Justices' Anti-SLAPP Ruling Means For Employers

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has ruled that a former employee’s retaliation or discrimination claim can be dismissed at the initial stages of litigation via California’s anti-SLAPP statute. In Wilson v. Cable News Network Inc. et al., decided July 22, the court overturned decisions of several courts of appeal that held otherwise and returned a strong tool to employers in defending against suits challenging an employee’s termination. Anti-SLAPP Background The California Legislature enacted the anti-SLAPP statute (SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public policy), Code of Civil Procedure 425.16, to allow the quick dismissal of claims that implicate a defendant’s First Amendment-related acts....

