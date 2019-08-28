DOJ Bias Case Shows Risks Of I-9 Noncompliance

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- On July 30, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement agreement with United General Bakery Inc., a baked goods supplier based in Phoenix, Arizona. The agreement resolved a DOJ investigation into whether the company discriminated against authorized workers based on their citizenship status when verifying work authorization. United General Bakery was fined $45,000 for this and other violations. While anti-discrimination laws extend beyond immigration issues, this enforcement action began as an immigration-related matter and turned on how the bakery completed employment eligibility verification of employees. In recent years, companies have seen an increase in immigration enforcement actions focused on curbing...

