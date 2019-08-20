L'Oreal Hit With $50M Damages In Olaplex Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal USA Inc. will have to pay nearly $50 million for misappropriating trade secrets and infringing patents belonging to the hair care company Olaplex LLC, according to calculations detailed in a Tuesday judgment by the Delaware federal judge overseeing the case. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon issued the judgment after a jury last week found L'Oreal liable for infringing two Olaplex patents related to a hair coloring product, exploiting Olaplex's trade secrets and breaching a nondisclosure agreement between the companies. The jury awarded separate damages against the the beauty giant related to the patent and trade secrets issues, but the...

