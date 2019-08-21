Fla. Hotel Customer Seeks Class Cert. In Gratuities Fight

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has asked a federal court to certify class action claims in a suit accusing a South Beach hotel of deceptively overcharging customers through automatic gratuities at its restaurants and bars. Named plaintiff Jonathan Heckman said Tuesday the Mondrian South Beach Hotel and its affiliated companies have violated the rights of such a large number of geographically dispersed customers that the cost of pursuing individual litigation to seek recovery isn't feasible. "Even in the unlikely event that all the proposed class members become aware of their rights, and could locate counsel who will agree to represent them, a multiplicity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS