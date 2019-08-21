Progressive Wants Out Of $10M Class Action Over Copays

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Progressive Select Insurance Co. is asking a federal court in Florida to toss a class action brought by medical providers seeking as much as $10 million in damages for the insurer’s copayment reductions, arguing that the providers should take it up with their patients instead. Progressive said in its motion to dismiss on Tuesday that the reduced copayments owed by the patients, amounting to 20% of their total bill, are not covered by the company's auto insurance policies, which are required to pay for the rest of the bill under Florida's no-fault collision laws. The company also argued that the class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS