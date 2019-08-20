Sanctions Sought Over Disclosure In Pa. Nursing Home Row

Law360, Pittsburgh (August 20, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Dueling experts disputed whether a Pittsburgh nursing home's lawyer improperly withheld documents from discovery during a negligence lawsuit and should be sanctioned, arguing the question before a Pennsylvania state court Tuesday. Attorneys for the family of Madeline Scampone called witnesses who said that John Bass, who formerly represented Highland Park Care Center and its parent company, Grane Healthcare Co., had withheld detailed staffing records and a complete copy of Grane's policies and procedures from discovery, despite Scampone's requests for such records and more in the lead-up to the first trial of the case in 2007. The plaintiffs' expert on rules and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS