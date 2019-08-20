LA Opera Taps Gibson Dunn Atty For Placido Domingo Probe

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 11:55 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Opera said in a statement Tuesday that it hired Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Debra Wong Yang to lead an investigation into Placido Domingo, the longtime director of the opera who was recently accused of serial sexual misconduct. The announcement that Yang will lead the probe into the allegations against Domingo comes roughly a week after multiple women came forward in a media interview claiming that the opera superstar who has headed the LA Opera since 2003 had sexually harassed and assaulted them. “LA Opera has engaged the services of Debra Wong Yang with Gibson, Dunn &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS