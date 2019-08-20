De Niro Co. Sues Ex-Aide For Fraud While Binging 'Friends'

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A former employee at Robert De Niro's Canal Productions Inc. spent her workdays "binge-watching astounding hours of TV shows on Netflix" and used the company's credit card on lavish travel, hotels, shopping, fine dining and deliveries to her home, according to a suit in New York state court. Chase Robinson was "a disloyal employee who, despite being in a trusted position, repeatedly and methodically abused her position to misappropriate her employer's funds and property for her personal gain," according to the lawsuit filed over the weekend. Robinson, who worked for Canal for more than 10 years, got herself promoted to a...

