Tower Hit With Investor Suit Over $900M AGG Merger Deal

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- An investor has alleged in a proposed securities class action against Tower International that the automotive metals and components supplier and its executives ran afoul of federal law by filing inaccurate financial analyses with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its recent acquisition by Autokiniton Global Group. The company and its top brass "knowingly or with deliberate recklessness" omitted key financial information, including earnings projections performed by its financial advisers J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc., from a solicitation statement regarding the $900 merger agreement reached last month, according to the suit filed Tuesday in Delaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS