Defunct Website Immune In Fentanyl Death, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The company behind a now-defunct website that connected a man with a drug dealer who sold him heroin laced with fentanyl is not liable in the man’s death, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding the company immune under the Communications Decency Act. Wesley Greer died in August 2015 after buying heroin from a fellow user on Experience Project, an anonymous social networking site operated by The Ultimate Software Group Inc. His mother, Kristanalea Dyroff, sued Ultimate Software in 2017, alleging that Ultimate Software employed algorithms on its website that directed her son to the heroin-related discussion group where he met the...

