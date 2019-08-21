Top EU Data Privacy Watchdog Buttarelli Dies

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT) -- European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli, an influential adviser in shaping the European Union's privacy laws, has died at the age of 62, his office said Wednesday. Giovanni Buttarelli, who oversaw the rollout of the EU's new data protection regime, died Tuesday. (AP) Among Buttarelli’s achievements was helping to steer the bloc through the implementation last May of a sweeping new data protection regime, the General Data Protection Regulation, that boosted the enforcement powers of national privacy authorities to historic levels. Buttarelli embraced his role as an independent watchdog, often issuing advice on policies and legislation that affect Europeans' privacy. He...

