Qualcomm And LG Ink 5-Year Patent Licensing Deal

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm has entered into a five-year licensing deal with LG Electronics to make 3G, 4G and 5G smartphones, as the chipmaker fights to stay a recent blockbuster antitrust decision against its business practices at the Ninth Circuit. Although details of the agreement were not disclosed Tuesday, U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm said that it would receive royalties for allowing South Korea-based LG to develop and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode smartphones for the next five years. “This agreement builds on our long-standing technology relationship and reaffirms the value of Qualcomm’s world-class patent portfolio,” John Han, Qualcomm Technology Licensing's senior vice president...

