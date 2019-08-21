China Threatens Sanctions Over $8B Sale Of F-16s To Taiwan

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- China on Wednesday vowed to impose sanctions on U.S. companies involved in a planned $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a day after the Trump administration formally notified Congress of the deal, which has garnered bipartisan backing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged the U.S. during a press briefing with reporters to cancel the sale, and put an end to arms sales and military contact with Taiwan. "The US arms sales to Taiwan ... constitute severe interference in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty and security interests. China firmly opposes that and has lodged serious representations...

