Conglomerate 3M Seeks $3.3B Bond Sale To Fund Acelity Buy

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Manufacturing conglomerate 3M Co. is planning a $3.25 billion debt offering to help finance its planned $6.7 billion acquisition of wound care company Acelity LP Inc., according to documents filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 3M launched a four-part bond sale to supplement the cash on hand that it plans to use to fund the acquisition. All the proceeds from the bond sale are expected to go towards funding the Acelity deal, the filing said. The offering consists of $500 million in 1.75% notes due 2023, $750 million in 2% notes due in 2025, $1 billion in 2.375%...

