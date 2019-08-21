Diebold Hit With Securities Fraud Suit Over Costly Merger

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Diebold Nixdorf Inc. investors slapped the ATM manufacturer with a proposed class action in Ohio federal court Tuesday, claiming the company misled them about the success of its nearly $2 billion acquisition of German competitor Wincor Nixdorf in 2015. Led by the City of Livonia Retiree Health and Disability Benefits Plan, the shareholders argue that Diebold and its top executives, including former CEO Andreas W. Mattes, covered up the company's struggle to integrate its new acquisition, resulting in missed sales opportunities and millions of dollars in cost overruns. "Diebold and its executives repeatedly claimed that integration efforts were exceeding expectations," the pension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS