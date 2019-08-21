Greystone Secures $179.2M In Loans For Multi-Unit Properties

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Greystone provided a combined $179.2 million in Freddie Mac loans to refinance four multifamily properties in three different states, the real estate lending company said Wednesday. Each of the loans is a fixed-rate, 15-year loan with seven years of interest-only payments, Greystone's announcement said. The Watermark Residential properties span Arkansas, Colorado and Texas and boast a combined 1,188 units, the announcement said. Greystone said the properties are newly constructed with a range of amenities. "We are thrilled to bring these quality communities to market as we continue to grow our offerings in key submarkets," Watermark managing partner Josh Purvis said in...

