Foley & Lardner Snags Boston Finance Pro From WilmerHale

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP's Boston office has added a finance partner who spent 25 years at WilmerHale, where she was a special counsel guiding investors and companies of all sizes through debt financing and restructuring, the firm said Wednesday. Jamie N. Class, who helped close more than $10 billion in transactions in the past year, told Law360 she was drawn to Foley’s large and robust finance practice with specialists of all stripes among the firm’s 1,100 attorneys. “Foley is a national law firm with the full services, which is really important because clients doing debt deals need to consult with lawyers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS