Calif. Likely To Have More CEQA 'Projects' Following Ruling

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Cities up and down California will likely need to do additional review under the California Environmental Quality Act after a decision earlier this week from the state's high court that a San Diego ordinance about medical marijuana facilities constituted a "project" under CEQA. The California Supreme Court said Monday that San Diego should have considered an ordinance allowing for medical marijuana cooperatives in certain commercial and industrial zones to be a project. Whether something is a project or not is the first question the CEQA process requires cities to answer, and experts say the decision to call such an ordinance a...

