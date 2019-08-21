Italian Film Composer Can Reclaim Copyrights, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Famed Italian film composer Ennio Morricone won a key victory Wednesday at the Second Circuit that will allow him to reclaim the copyrights to his music: a ruling that he had not produced his scores as so-called works for hire. Italian composer Ennio Morricone directs an ensemble during a concert in Milan in March 2018. (AP) The ruling means that Morricone, best known for composing the score to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” is allowed to recapture his rights to six other scores under the Copyright Act’s “termination right” — a rule designed to let authors take back control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS