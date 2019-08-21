NLRB Top Cop's 'Scabby' Fears Are 'Ridiculous,' Union Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local whose Philadelphia demonstration could see the National Labor Relations Board block unions from deploying inflatable rats in certain protests mocked the board prosecutor for labeling "balloon animals" as frightening. IBEW Local 98 on Tuesday answered the NLRB general counsel's request that the board find the union violated the National Labor Relations Act through a 2018 protest that used Scabby the Rat to sway would-be guests not to patronize a hotel. Such a ruling would reverse board precedent that lets unions deploy the rat in so-called secondary protests aimed at neutral employers connected to labor...

