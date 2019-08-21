Pa. Justices Snub Appeal Of $2M J&J Pelvic Mesh Award

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania shot down Johnson & Johnson's bid Tuesday to overturn a Philadelphia jury's $2.4 million verdict against the company over a faulty pelvic mesh implant. The court's single-sentence denial let stand the Superior Court's ruling that New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, Ethicon Inc., had missed the deadline for post-trial motions following the May 2017 jury verdict in favor of plaintiff Sharon Beltz. "We are pleased that the appellate process is exhausted and that Sharon Beltz, one of thousands of women injured by Johnson & Johnson's defective devices, finally will receive full compensation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS