Miami Judge Booted For Prejudging Nonexistent Motion

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a circuit judge's vow to refuse to stay a case for an appeal of his own ruling, even before that stay was requested, is grounds for disqualification. The Third District Court of Appeal said in its opinion that the comments made by Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge David C. Miller amounted to impermissible prejudging that could raise concerns of judicial bias and prejudice against the defendants. Judge Miller is alleged to have made the statement after he rejected a bid by a plaintiff's mother to intervene in her son's case over access to the family's...

