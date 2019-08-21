Clif Bar Can't Dodge Calif. Sugar Labeling Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that Clif Bar & Co.'s labeling fools consumers into thinking its bars are healthy when they contain high levels of sugar, finding their claims weren't barred by federal regulations. U.S. District Judge James Donato rejected Clif Bar’s arguments that the consumers’ claims are barred by the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act’s requirements for nutrition information on food labels, as the consumers aren’t challenging the nutritional information on the bars. “It is also worth noting that Clif does not specify by statement which of plaintiffs’ claims it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS