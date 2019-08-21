Accused Capital One Hacker Says Men’s Jail Risks Her Health

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A transgender woman charged with stealing the personal data of 106 million Capital One customers and applicants asked a Seattle federal judge Tuesday to release her from federal custody, saying it is a serious threat to her safety and mental health to be jailed with men. Paige Thompson, also known by her online moniker “erratic,” was arrested and charged with stealing data from Capital One Financial Corp. and 30 other entities in late July and is being held at the SeaTac Federal Detention Center awaiting trial. In their response to the government’s motion for detention filed earlier this month, Thompson’s lawyers argue that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS