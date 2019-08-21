OIG Says It's Unclear If DOD Can Afford $7.7B Missile System

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army may not be able to fully fund a $7.7 billion air-and-missile defense program — already beset with technical delays — through 2049, according to a government watchdog report released Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General said in its report that Army officials have yet to analyze the affordability of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense program, and it raised concerns that various setbacks could cause the project's funding to dry up ahead of schedule. "The IAMD program entered the engineering and manufacturing development phase almost 10 years ago and still has no required...

