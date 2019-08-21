DXC Wins $666M Award Against Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Information technology services company DXC Technology won a $666 million arbitration award in proceedings against Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. stemming from a 2017 transaction, according to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. DXC Technology, which was created when HPE spun off its enterprise services business and merged it with Computer Sciences Corp. in 2017, served HPE with an arbitration demand last year. DXC Technology claimed the company was on the hook for any "long-term capitalized lease obligations" within its enterprise services business worth more than $250 million, and that the lease obligations in question were worth roughly $1...

