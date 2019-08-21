Border Agent Won't Get Paid For Training, Says Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Border Patrol doesn't have to pay a class of canine handlers for time they spent training to become "canine instructors" because it wasn't work under civil service rules, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday. The unanimous panel said Border Patrol agent Manuel Almanza fell short on both prongs of the government's test for whether to pay civil servants for time spent in training, agreeing with the Court of Federal Claims that the agency did not "direct" him to complete the voluntary course or that the course was aimed at improving workers' "performance of [their] duties and responsibilities" as canine handlers....

