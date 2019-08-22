King & Spalding Adds Health Care Pro From Hooper Lundy

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a veteran life sciences attorney from Hooper Lundy & Bookman PC to join its San Francisco office as a partner on the firm's health care team. Zuzana Ikels, who guides health care companies through matters involving the False Claims Act and state fraud statutes such as the Insurance Frauds Prevention Act, along with federal and state competition, privacy matters and general commercial disputes, joined King & Spalding on Wednesday after spending more than a year at Hooper Lundy, where she was a partner. Ikels told Law360 on Thursday that King & Spalding's reputation and roster...

