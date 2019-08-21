To Mark Or Not To Mark: Mitigating Trade Secret Theft Risk

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- With the federal Defend Trade Secret Act now being over 2 years old, Lex Machina Inc.'s finding that trade secret cases have increased 30% since 2016, and trade secret cases being highlighted in the news across industries, from the recent verdict against technology company Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to a startup company obtaining a $91 million verdict against L’Oreal USA Inc., companies need to make sure they are best positioned to minimize the chance of trade secret theft occurring and to maximize their ability to seek legal remedies if theft occurs. One issue that can impact both of these imperatives and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS