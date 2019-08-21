Wireless Store Operators Can't Kick PAGA Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court said a lower court rightly denied a pair of wireless retail store operators’ bid to force a former employee to arbitrate her claims that she was shorted on overtime, agreeing that the companies didn’t meet their burden of showing she signed an arbitration pact. A Fourth Appellate District panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court decision denying Wireless World LLC and Wireless Choice Inc.’s bid to compel arbitration in Mary Maloof’s suit brought under California's Private Attorneys General Act. The law deputizes workers to allege labor violations on the state’s behalf, and courts generally say claims...

