Pentagon Drops $5.8B Missile Defense Contract With Boeing

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co.'s $5.8 billion government contract to develop a redesigned "kill vehicle" for destroying enemy warheads in space met its end Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Defense citing technical problems with the design. The department said it is abandoning the project after concluding that the technical failures are "either insurmountable or cost-prohibitive." "Ending the program was the responsible thing to do," Michael Griffin, under secretary of defense for research and engineering, said in a statement. "Development programs sometimes encounter problems. After exercising due diligence, we decided the path we're going down wouldn't be fruitful, so we're not going down...

