Walmart Pushes To End Workers' Ill. Privacy Law Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. told a Cook County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday that workers bringing biometric privacy claims must show more than procedural violations of the state law, even after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that plaintiffs don't need to show real-world harm under the law. Arguing its motion to dismiss the case, Walmart said the workers can't rely on the Illinois Supreme Court's Rosenbach v. Six Flags decision, in which the court held that plaintiffs can bring claims for alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act's notice and consent requirements without alleging a separate, real-world harm. The procedural violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS