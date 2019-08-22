Turkish Bus Co., US Distributor End Contract Payment Row

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday signed off on an agreement reached between a Turkish bus manufacturer and its U.S. distributor that ends a contract dispute by having the American company turn over several dozen motor coaches and spare parts that it had allegedly not paid for in full. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews entered final judgment in favor of Temsa Ulasim Araclari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS on its specific performance demand, a day after the parties filed their stipulation. The Turkish company is now entitled to seize the 74 coaches and and the $1.3 million worth of spare parts...

