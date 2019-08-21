NJ Judge Trims Samsung Privacy Suit Over Smart TVs

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday trimmed state law consumer fraud claims and other allegations from a proposed class action alleging Samsung's smart televisions illegally intercept consumer information, ruling that the suing customers will have to show some sort of loss to make the claims stick. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo dismissed without prejudice the consumer fraud claims lodged by Patricia Cauley and Thomas Roger White Jr., respectively, under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. While the claims were pled with enough specifics, Judge Cox Arleo said, they failed to allege...

