Toll Bros. Can't Arbitrate Suits From Secondary Homebuyers

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- In a published decision handed down as part of a consolidated appeal in more than two dozen cases, the Pennsylvania Superior Court agreed Wednesday that purchasers of previously owned Toll Brothers homes were not bound by arbitration clauses in warranties issued when the properties were first sold. The appeals court ruled that none of the homeowners involved in the 30 cases against the homebuilding giant had agreed to assume the terms of the warranties that Toll Brothers issued for houses that Wednesday’s opinion said ended up suffering significant infiltration issues. Instead, the three-judge panel agreed that secondary homeowners looking to assume...

