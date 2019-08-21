Blockchain Capital Says UK Crypto Firm Is Copying Its Name

Law360, New York (August 21, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Tech-focused venture capital firm Blockchain Capital LLC sued a London-based company for trademark infringement on Wednesday, claiming Blockchain Capital Ltd.'s effort to market itself in New York is causing confusion. The San Francisco plaintiff's federal lawsuit, filed in Manhattan, seeks a ruling terminating the defendant's use of the term "Blockchain Capital Ltd." and blocking the defendant from marketing itself in a way that is likely to cause confusion. The defendant company and its principal, Gavin Brown — also named as a defendant — are sowing confusion by regularly appearing in New York for media interviews where they allegedly use the trademarked...

