7th Circ. Says Safety Worker Fired For Bad Driving, Not Race

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that a former Illinois traffic patrol driver failed to make the case that the state's Department of Transportation fired him because he’s black, saying a jury could reasonably conclude that his near collision with another car and other safety violations led to his dismissal. A three-member panel ruled that a lower court properly granted summary judgment to the IDOT on Terry Smith’s claims that the agency violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by firing him in retaliation for complaining about racial discrimination. Smith didn’t present enough evidence that could convince a jury that his...

