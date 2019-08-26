What To Know About The Senate's New Highway Bill

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The wheels are officially in motion on major infrastructure legislation in Congress. On July 30, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved the recently introduced S. 2302, America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019, or ATIA, which would authorize $287 billion in surface transportation spending over five years. This would be a 27% increase over current funding levels, which would make ATIA the largest highway bill in history. As detailed below, the bill also addresses significant policy issues related to highway safety, accelerating project delivery and climate change, among others. With the approval of ATIA, the Environment and Public Works...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS