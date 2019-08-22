'Reasonable' Security Will Be Key In Calif. Data Breach Cases

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The saying “there are two types of companies in this world: those that have been hacked and those that don’t yet know they’ve been hacked” is almost a cliche in cybersecurity circles in 2019.[1] But the recently announced Capital One Financial Corp. hack involving a breach of sensitive data of over 100 million of the bank’s customers shows that the old saw about companies’ cybersecurity risks will not be getting dull anytime soon.[2] Capital One Breach Capital One’s data breach is the latest example in a slew of high-profile cybersecurity incidents, including those at Equifax Inc., Facebook Inc., Target Corp., The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS