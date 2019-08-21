1st Circ. Revives Puerto Rico Hotel Worker's Harassment Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A former food and beverage manager at the Waldorf Astoria's El Conquistador Resort in Puerto Rico can pursue claims that he was sexually harassed for more than a decade by a male human resources director, the First Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying a trial court improperly discounted years of alleged misbehavior. A three-judge panel vacated a ruling by U.S. District Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí awarding summary judgment to the El Conquistador, which is located in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, over a claim by Leonides Nieves-Borges that he was subjected to a hostile work environment in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act...

