Streaming Service Tidal Threatens Norway With Arbitration

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The global music streaming and entertainment platform Tidal, which is owned by artists including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West and Alicia Keys, has put Norway on notice of an investment treaty dispute stemming from the nation's investigation into allegedly falsified streaming figures. Lawyers from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, the firm representing Tidal's Polish unit, alleged in an April letter to Norwegian authorities that the investigation initiated by the country's National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime, or Økokrim, is "inadequately justified and aggressive." The streaming service, which was reportedly purchased by Jay-Z for $56 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS