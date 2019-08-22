Westgate Resorts Gains Ground In Timeshare Suit Win

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Wednesday recommended a partial win for Westgate Resorts Ltd. on its claims against two marketers for alleged roles in interfering with timeshare owners' contracts. But the judge refused to impose an injunction Westgate requested against one marketing firm and its owner, and determined that Westgate failed to establish the court's jurisdiction concerning its claims against another marketing company. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel C. Irick in a report Wednesday recommended that the court should enter final judgment by default in favor of Westgate against marketing firm Resort Relief LLC and purported owner Kevin Hanson on claims...

