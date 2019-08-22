7th Circ. Vacates Illustrator's $3.6M Copyright Damages Award

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has vacated a $3.6 million statutory damages jury verdict awarded to an illustrator who claims a natural supplements company infringed her work, saying the lower court needs to determine whether the 33 illustrations in question constitute separate works. Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr., writing for the majority Wednesday, vacated the judgment in favor of illustrator Amy Sullivan and said the issue is remanded back to the district court for a factual finding under the Copyright Act. He said there was a discrepancy in how the lower court previously characterized the illustrations as collective works but allowed individualized statutory...

