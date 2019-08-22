Soccer Leagues Say Rival Can't Claw Back Copy Of Feds Deal

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The former head of the North American Soccer League’s board of governors should not be allowed to claw back an unsigned version of a cooperation agreement he worked out with New York federal prosecutors, a federal judge heard. The U.S. Soccer Federation and Major League Soccer, which are trying to ward off a suit from the NASL accusing them of teaming up to push disfavored leagues to lower levels of competition, asked a New York federal judge to also order Aaron Davidson to cough up a signed, final version of the agreement in a letter that was made public Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS