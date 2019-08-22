Chiasma Investors Want Bond From 'Frivolous' Deal Objectors

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Chiasma investors fought back Wednesday against a pair of objectors to the $18.7 million settlement of a shareholder suit against the biopharmaceutical company, arguing that they lack standing to appeal and should have to post an appeal bond. Lynn, Massachusetts, residents Helena Romanovsky and Michael Romanovsky, who are mother and son, have said they object to the plan of allocation in the deal, which settled a suit alleging Chiasma misled investors on whether a drug was likely to win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The investors who led the class want the Romanovskys to post a $41,900 appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS