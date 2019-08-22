LAPD Officer Wins $1M Jury Verdict In Disability Bias Case

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been awarded $1 million by a California jury in his suit alleging that the city discriminated against him after he injured his knee. The Los Angeles County Superior Court jury returned the verdict in Malcolm Thomas' favor on Tuesday, and the officer asked the court to sign off on the $1 million award the same day. Shegerian & Associates, which represented Thomas in the case, announced the verdict in a press release on Wednesday. According to an amended complaint, Thomas began working as a police officer with the LAPD in 1997 but left for...

