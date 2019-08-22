Contractor Seeks $1.3M For Work On Medical Office Project

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The general contractor on a medical office building project sued the property owner in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday, accusing the owner of failing to pay more than $1.3 million for work on the project. Rhode Island-based Pathmark Management Corp. claims in its suit that Highland Place LLC breached its contract by failing to pay the contractor for all of the work performed as part of the project to build a medical office building in Fall River, Massachusetts. “To date, defendant Highland Place has paid plaintiff Pathmark $3,933,971.62 for its renovation and construction fully performed on the property, leaving an outstanding balance...

